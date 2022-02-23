OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Sells $728,804.18 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 201,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $704.23 million, a P/E ratio of 289.57 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

Several analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

