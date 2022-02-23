Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 1,089,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 296,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

