Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus.

