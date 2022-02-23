Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ORC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.08%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -825.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.