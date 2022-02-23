Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
