Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.