Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Insider Purchases A$137,760.00 in Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Rating) insider Scott Perkins purchased 24,000 shares of Origin Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.74 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of A$137,760.00 ($99,107.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.