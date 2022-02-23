Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orphazyme A/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

NASDAQ ORPH opened at $1.99 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORPH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth $197,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth $172,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $105,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

