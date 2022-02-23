OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.