Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.51 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1,723.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

