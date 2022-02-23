Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of OTIC opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
