Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

