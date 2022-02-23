Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will post $444.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $444.80 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.
Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 1,498,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,995. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $28.99.
About Outfront Media (Get Rating)
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outfront Media (OUT)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.