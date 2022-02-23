Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will post $444.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $444.80 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,408,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,198,000 after purchasing an additional 919,205 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 1,498,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,995. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

