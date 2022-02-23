Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.22. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 675,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 34.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 104,497 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

