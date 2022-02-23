Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $36.45

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $41.50. Overstock.com shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 270,785 shares trading hands.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

