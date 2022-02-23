Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 933,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $51,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 750,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 93,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.