Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Sells $23,532.98 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Christian O. Henry sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $23,532.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
