Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Sells $23,532.98 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Christian O. Henry sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $23,532.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,633 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $3,361,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,744,000 after purchasing an additional 309,978 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.