Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CFO Sells $11,745.72 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CFO Susan G. Kim sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $11,745.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,695,000 after purchasing an additional 712,191 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

