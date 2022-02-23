Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

