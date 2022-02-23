Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

2/18/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00.

1/21/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00.

1/12/2022 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/6/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 92,909,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,044,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $9,811,571. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,099,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

