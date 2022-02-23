Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $643.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $615.00 to $643.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.42.

PANW stock opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

