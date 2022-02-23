Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $585.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.06.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.76. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

