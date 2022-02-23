Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,795. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Palomar by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

