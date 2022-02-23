Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up C$1.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 554,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$26.52 and a 1 year high of C$46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

