Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.55

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.55 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 140.80 ($1.91). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.87), with a volume of 5,299,473 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.55.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($475,996.19).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

