PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. 343,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PAR Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

