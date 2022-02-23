Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.

PGRE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 48,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,692. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,747 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,969,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,118 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,481,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 339,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 550,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

