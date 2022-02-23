Park National Corp OH Acquires 2,227 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.51. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

