Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 589,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,544,455. The company has a market capitalization of $324.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.