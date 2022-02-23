Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PRTY has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of PRTY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,701. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $441.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,138,483 shares of company stock worth $6,616,082. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 763,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 892,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,673 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

