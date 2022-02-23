PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 501,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,911,975. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.71 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

