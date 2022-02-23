Peercoin (PPC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.06 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $4,870.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 249.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,404,592 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

