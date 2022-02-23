Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$43.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.49 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$32.30 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -675.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

