Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $28.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

