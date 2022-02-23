Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Announces Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PEN stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.25. 5,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $257.61.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

