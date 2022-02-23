Peony (PNY) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Peony has a market cap of $35.19 million and $161,841.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 131,237,781 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.