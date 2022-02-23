PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.43. 94,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

