Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. Perficient has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,069 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Perficient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Perficient by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,024 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Perficient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Perficient by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

