PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 52.7% over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 112.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

