PGT Innovations, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.
PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $15,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.