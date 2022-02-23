Phantasma Energy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,692.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $33,692.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.06958381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,970.82 or 1.00392794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00046414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049538 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,978,666 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

