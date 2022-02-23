Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cohu by 185.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cohu by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cohu by 252.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

