Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.69 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 221,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after buying an additional 42,968 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

FRC opened at $172.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $162.19 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

