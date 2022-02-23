Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.56 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $733.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

