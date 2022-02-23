Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – ) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.73. 8,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $310.58 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

