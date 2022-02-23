Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $189.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,310 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

