Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

