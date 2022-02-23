Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.63 million.Photronics also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS.

PLAB traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. 67,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,078. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Photronics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

