Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Photronics stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 180,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700,498 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

