Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.
Photronics stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 180,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700,498 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics (Get Rating)
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Photronics (PLAB)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.