Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) to Issue Dividend of $18.70

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 18.70 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTC:PLWN remained flat at $$525.00 on Wednesday. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 1-year low of $376.00 and a 1-year high of $600.00.

Get Pinelawn Cemetery alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.