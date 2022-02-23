Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

ENTA stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

