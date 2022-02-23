Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Plexus worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Plexus by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Plexus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Plexus by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.79. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

